49ers notes: Next man up on o-line may be rookie Balducci

2:00 Watch the awkward ceremony involving Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and Mayor Kevin Johnson Pause

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

0:42 Four fishermen rescued from island near Nimbus Dam

0:51 Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station

1:34 Rivers swell after weekend storms, sending more debris and lifting boats higher

0:46 One of four fishermen rescued from American River explains what happened after water flows increased

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

1:39 Transformation of downtown Sacramento will take some time

0:17 Fire crews recover wayward boat near confluence of rivers in Sacramento