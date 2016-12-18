San Francisco 49ers

December 18, 2016 5:08 PM

49ers notes: Jed York losing power? ‘Completely’ false, his father says

ATLANTA -- A report that 49ers CEO Jed York would be removed from power following the team's terrible season is "completely" false, team owner John York said after Sunday's game.

John York declined to speak at length to reporters outside the team's locker room after the 41-13 loss, pausing only to refute a CBS Sports report that he and wife, Denise, were poised to remove their eldest son as the head of the team's operations as part of a front office shakeup.

Jed York has effectively run the 49ers since 2008 and in 2010 became the team's CEO. His parents are listed as co-chairmen and are the official owners of the team. Jed York has not spoken publicly since before the team’s season opener in September.

Though Jed York may not lose power, general manager Trent Baalke's job is in jeopardy as the 49ers close in on the worst season in franchise history. Baalke has been with the 49ers since 2005 and was promoted to general manger in 2011.

Despite stocking up on draft picks over the last six seasons, however, the 49ers have needs at wide receiver and linebacker among other positions. If Colin Kaepernick opts out of his contract as expected, the 49ers would have no quarterbacks under contract for the 2017 season.

