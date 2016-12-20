49ers to promote WR DeAndre Smelter from practice squad

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers, who may be down two starting wide receivers this week, are promoting DeAndre Smelter from the practice squad, his agents reported Tuesday.
Smelter was a fourth-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2015. He was one of several players general manager Trent Baalke has drafted after they suffered an ACL injury in college. He sat out all of his rookie season and was in and out of practices this offseason while recovering from a hamstring injury.
The 49ers initially released Smelter, then signed him to the practice squad in October. The wide receiver, who weighed 225 pounds in the offseason, dropped 15 pounds before returning to the team.
“I feel a lot smoother out there,” Smelter said in October. “Everything feels a lot more effortless. I feel good.”
One of the 49ers’ starters, Torrey Smith, is recovering from a concussion suffered Dec. 11; another, Quinton Patton, has a foot injury that will cost him the final two games of the season. Patton likely will go on injured reserve to make room for Smelter on the 53-man roster.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
