San Francisco 49ers

December 20, 2016 8:23 AM

49ers to promote WR DeAndre Smelter from practice squad

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers, who may be down two starting wide receivers this week, are promoting DeAndre Smelter from the practice squad, his agents reported Tuesday.

Smelter was a fourth-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2015. He was one of several players general manager Trent Baalke has drafted after they suffered an ACL injury in college. He sat out all of his rookie season and was in and out of practices this offseason while recovering from a hamstring injury.

The 49ers initially released Smelter, then signed him to the practice squad in October. The wide receiver, who weighed 225 pounds in the offseason, dropped 15 pounds before returning to the team.

“I feel a lot smoother out there,” Smelter said in October. “Everything feels a lot more effortless. I feel good.”

One of the 49ers’ starters, Torrey Smith, is recovering from a concussion suffered Dec. 11; another, Quinton Patton, has a foot injury that will cost him the final two games of the season. Patton likely will go on injured reserve to make room for Smelter on the 53-man roster.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related content

San Francisco 49ers

Comments

 

Videos

49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

View more video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos