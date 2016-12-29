On 49ers: Will the team pick from Ron Wolf’s tree of GM candidates?

4:15 Early-morning confrontation in 2015 includes screams from then-fiancee of Ray McDonald Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

1:09 Fire official: Second alarm called for Homewood Mountain Resort fire

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

0:38 Lyft's most visited destinations for Sacramento in 2016

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking