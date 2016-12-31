Report: 49ers expected to fire both Baalke, Kelly

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers plan to fire both general manager general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly following a season in which the team failed to reach even as many wins as last year’s failed regime, according to ESPN.
The last time the team fired both head coach and general manager was following the 2004 season when Dennis Erickson and Terry Donahue combined for two wins. That’s how many the Kelly-Baalke partnership has registered as the team gets set to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, a squad they haven’t beaten in their last six tries.
If the 49ers follow through, they will be the first team to part ways with two straight head coaches who have been in power for just one season since the 49ers themselves did so in 1977 and 1978. Last year’s head coach, Jim Tomsula, finished 5-11.
Kelly, who ran famously prolific offenses at the University of Oregon and then early on with the Philadelphia Eagles, was hired last year to pump life into a 49ers attack that had foundered the last two seasons. The 49ers, however, currently have just 4,677 yards. Last year’s unit led by coordinator Geep Chryst finished with 4,860 yards.
That’s due in large part to a dearth of skill position players, particularly wideouts, which has been Baalke’s biggest blindspot since he started running the 49ers’ draft in 2010. The team’s starters Sunday are expected to be Jeremy Kerley, Rod Streater and rookie Aaron Burbridge, none of whom were on the roster last season. Kerley, Streater and Chris Harper didn’t even go through training camp with the 49ers this year.
San Francisco’s defense, meanwhile, has been by far the worst in the NFL this year. It already has given up a franchise record in points allowed and rushing yards allowed. If the Seahawks gain just 134 yards Sunday, San Francisco also will establish a franchise record for total yards allowed in one season.
Kelly has been reluctant to make changes to his staff in previous stops, and the 49ers likely believe that wholesale changes were needed for 2017.
