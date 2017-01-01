Report card: 49ers fight but fall in Kelly’s last stand

Offense: Colin Kaepernick completed his first 10 passes as the 49ers took a 14-3 lead on their visitors. But the offense had minus-10 yards in the third quarter, a period in which the 49ers have struggled all season. Running back Shaun Draughn, a free agent in March, had two touchdowns but averaged just 1.9 yards a carry. Grade: C-
Defense: Counter-intuitively, the 49ers defense got a little stronger as the season wore on despite its abundance of snaps, and it held Seattle to 87 rushing yards Sunday. But that's relative. San Francisco still set franchise records in points, total yards and rushing yards allowed this season. Grade: B
Special teams: Both JaCorey Shepherd and newcomer Raheem Mostert had nice kickoff returns and Mostert was the recipient of a nifty, throw-back return from Jeremy Kerley on a punt return. But Bradley Pinion sent one of his own kickoffs out of bounds, setting up the Seahawks on the 40-yard line for first touchdown drive of the game. Pinion entered the game tied for 25th in net punting average. Grade: B.
Overall: The best thing that can be said about the 49ers' finale: Despite a lineup of backups and fill-ins, they weren't blown out of the stadium by the playoff-bound Seahawks. At this point, however, treading water may not be enough to save Chip Kelly's job. Grade: B-
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
