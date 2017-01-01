San Francisco 49ers

January 1, 2017 4:31 PM

Report card: 49ers fight but fall in Kelly’s last stand

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

Offense: Colin Kaepernick completed his first 10 passes as the 49ers took a 14-3 lead on their visitors. But the offense had minus-10 yards in the third quarter, a period in which the 49ers have struggled all season. Running back Shaun Draughn, a free agent in March, had two touchdowns but averaged just 1.9 yards a carry. Grade: C-

Defense: Counter-intuitively, the 49ers defense got a little stronger as the season wore on despite its abundance of snaps, and it held Seattle to 87 rushing yards Sunday. But that's relative. San Francisco still set franchise records in points, total yards and rushing yards allowed this season. Grade: B

Special teams: Both JaCorey Shepherd and newcomer Raheem Mostert had nice kickoff returns and Mostert was the recipient of a nifty, throw-back return from Jeremy Kerley on a punt return. But Bradley Pinion sent one of his own kickoffs out of bounds, setting up the Seahawks on the 40-yard line for first touchdown drive of the game. Pinion entered the game tied for 25th in net punting average. Grade: B.

Overall: The best thing that can be said about the 49ers' finale: Despite a lineup of backups and fill-ins, they weren't blown out of the stadium by the playoff-bound Seahawks. At this point, however, treading water may not be enough to save Chip Kelly's job. Grade: B-

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related content

San Francisco 49ers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

View more video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos