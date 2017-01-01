49ers end two-win season by firing Chip Kelly, Trent Baalke

SANTA CLARA -- Colin Kaepernick said he hugs Chip Kelly before every game. Sunday's, however, had the feel of a goodbye embrace.
And it was.
Two hours after the 49ers fell 25-23 to the playoff-bound Seattle Seahawks, they announced that both Kelly, who was in his first year with San Francisco, and general manager Trent Baalke, who was in his 12th with the team, had been fired.
It was the first time San Francisco, riddled by upheaval over the last two decades, had parted was with both the head coach and general manager in one fell swoop since 2004. Coach Dennis Erickson and general manager Terry Donahue were let go after going 2-14 that season, which is the same number of wins the Baalke-Kelly combination produced.
CEO Jed York is expected to hold a press conference Monday to discuss what amounts to a clean slate in the scouting and coaching departments. When the 49ers begin the 2017 season they will be led by their fourth head coach in as many seasons.
York told Baalke of his decision Friday and Kelly about an hour after Sunday’s game. “These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people you respect personally and professionally,” York said in a statement. The statement came less than a year since the 49ers signed Kelly to a four-year, $24 million deal.
“Chip’s going to be here for a long time, period,” York said at the time.
