January 3, 2017 8:45 AM

Report: 49ers to meet with ESPN’s Riddick about GM job

SANTA CLARA --

The 49ers will interview Louis Riddick, an ESPN analyst and a former personnel chief, for their general manager opening, the television network announced Tuesday.

Riddick, 47, got his NFL start with the 49ers when they drafted him as a safety out of Pittsburgh in 1991. He played seven seasons for four different teams, ending his career with the Raiders in 1998.

He became an NFL scout in 2001 with Washington and eventually moved to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008. He was Philadelphia's director of pro personnel from 2010-13 at which point he joined ESPN.

Riddick's interview reportedly will take place next week in New York.

Earlier this week Riddick said on ESPN that the 49ers head-coach opening was appealing because there also was a need for a general manager and that the team was starting from scratch.

“They’re really gonna let you build it, and put in the foundation, and then let everything build and rise from there,” Riddick said. “Which to me, even though it’s a daunting task given the fact that personnel-wise this roster has been depleted, I like the situation that is coming to bear in San Francisco.”

The 49ers plan to interview Packers personnel executives Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst Thursday in Green Bay. They have requested to speak with New England's Nick Caserio, a meeting that could take place Saturday after they talk to Patriots general manager Josh McDaniels about their head-coach opening.

Two Seahawks executives, Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, are expected to visit with the team next week.

