49ers meet with Patriots’ McDaniels but not Caserio

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers coaching search on Saturday took them to New England where they met with perhaps the hottest name in the current hiring cycle, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Earlier in the day, the 40-year-old McDaniels met with the Jaguars and the Rams about their head-coaching vacancies.
McDaniels had a failed, controversy-filled run as the Denver Broncos' head coach in 2009-10. It ended 12 games into his second year. The following season he coached the Rams' offense and the season after that he joined the Patriots where he has served as both quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.
New England's offense finished third in total points and fourth in total yards in 2016.
The 49ers had been curious about a pairing between McDaniels and Nick Caserio, New England’s top personnel executive, who was on the same football team as McDaniels at John Carroll University.
There was no meet with Caserio, however, on Saturday either because the Patriots denied the interview request or because Caserio turned down the offer. Neither team has given a reason, though Caserio has not been interested in general manager jobs with the Colts and Dolphins in the past.
The 49ers have interviewed three candidates for the head-coach opening so far: Buffalo's Anthony Lynn, Atlanta's Kyle Shanahan and McDaniels. They will meet with Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay and Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott on Monday in New York.
They've also met with several general-manager candidates. Their next one will be Sunday when they interview Indianapolis vice president of football operation Jimmy Raye III
Sunday: Indianapolis Colts vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III for general manager
Monday: Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay and Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott for head coach
Tuesday: Carolina assistant general manager Brandon Beane and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for general manager.
