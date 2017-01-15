Packers move on, so do two 49ers’ GM candidates

SANTA CLARA -- Say this about the 49ers' ongoing effort to rebuild their front office and coaching staff: They're looking at a lot of winners, at least when it comes to this year's playoff hunt.
Two of their candidates for general manager, Brian Gutekunst and Eliot Wolf, are part of a Green Bay Packers team that beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and will visit the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship.
Like coaching candidates, teams cannot hire a new general manager if their candidate's squad is still in the playoffs -- that is, unless the current team gives permission. Gutekunst, 43, and Wolf, 34, both work under Green Bay general manager Ted Thompson.
Wolf is the son of Ron Wolf, a long-time NFL general manager who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. Gutekunst is not as well know, but he had a strong interview with the 49ers, according to multiple sources.
The 49ers on Sunday interviewed Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable, 52, for their head-coach opening and will sit down with two Seahawks executives, Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, on Monday. Because the Seahawks lost to the Falcons Saturday, the 49ers could hire Cable and one of the Seahawks executives right away.
Two other head-coach candidates -- Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, 37, and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, 40 -- also remain in the playoffs. The 49ers could end their search this week, but they could not officially hire either McDaniels or Shanahan until one of their seasons end.
Candidates to work on Cable's staff include ex-Seahawks defensive coaches Gus Bradley and Marquand Manuel. Bradley, the former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has drawn interest from Washington and the Los Angeles Chargers to be their defensive coordinator. Manuel is part of the Falcons defensive staff.
It's not known who Shanahan and McDaniels would try to bring with them to San Francisco if the got the job.
The 49ers also could immediately hire general manager candidates Brandon Beane, Terry McDonough, George Paton, Jimmy Raye III and Louis Riddick because they are not with playoff teams.
