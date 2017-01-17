San Francisco 49ers

January 17, 2017 9:43 PM

Report: Near certainty that Shanahan will accept 49ers’ offer

By Matt Barrows

When the 49ers formally offer Kyle Shanahan their head-coaching job, the Falcons offensive coordinator is "almost certain" to accept, according to a report from the NFL Network.

The 49ers zeroed in on Shanahan, 37, this week and are expected to have a second interview with him following Atlanta's game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. News of a union between Shanahan and the 49ers came after two other top candidates, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable, pulled out of the running.

The 49ers have yet to hire a general manager and are looking for someone who will mesh well with Shanahan. It's not known whether general manager candidates will be part of the upcoming session with Shanahan, which likely will take place in Atlanta.

Some of the strongest candidates remaining are Green Bay's Brian Gutekunst and Eliot Wolf, Arizona's Terry McDonough and Minnesota's George Paton.

The 49ers could not formally hire Shanahan until the Falcons seasons ends. It’s possible that will be at the conclusion of the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

Sports Videos