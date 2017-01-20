Report: Gus Bradley to lead Chargers’ defense, not 49ers’

SANTA CLARA -- Gus Bradley, one of the potential defensive coordinators the 49ers were interested in hiring, has decided to join the Los Angeles Chargers instead, according to ESPN.
Bradley, 50, spent four seasons as the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator before becoming the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach in 2013. He was fired in December, and at least three teams -- Washington, San Francisco and the Chargers -- were interested in making him their defensive coordinator.
The 49ers also inquired about bringing back defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to the Bay Area but were denied by the Chicago Bears because Fangio remains under contract there.
Other possible candidates include Marquand Manuel and Raheem Morris, both of whom coach alongside presumptive 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan with the Falcons. Another option is Carolina Panthers defensive line coach Eric Washington, who has coached that unit for six seasons.
Finally, the 49ers also could retain Jim O'Neil at the position. He and Shanahan coached together on the Cleveland Browns staff in 2014.
No 49ers defensive coach has found a job elsewhere since Chip Kelly was fired earlier this month. Outside linebackers coach Jason Tarver interviewed with Washington. He either could get the defensive coordinator job there or work as linebackers coach if Greg Manusky gets the coordinator job in Washington instead.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments