Report: Gus Bradley to lead Chargers’ defense, not 49ers’

2:16 49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch Pause

2:18 49ers GM Trent Baalke says team's personnel fits coach Chip Kelly's approach

1:06 Trump inauguration parade highlights

0:46 Journey to the Dumpling co-owner 'obsessed' with soup dumplings

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:24 Rollover crash on Interstate 5 off-ramp at Q Street

0:43 Fans of the former president wait for Obama in Palm Springs

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

2:11 New owner of Sacramento's Rumpelstiltskin introduces new products, knit-along