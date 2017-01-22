Waiting game: Other GM candidates could be added to 49ers’ search

SANTA CLARA -- If the Falcons beat the Packers today, the 49ers' second round of interviews with general-manager candidates would be conducted Friday in Atlanta, ESPN reported on Sunday.
Those sessions would be done in conjunction with the team's second interview with presumptive head coach Kyle Shanahan, the Falcons offensive coordinator. If the Falcons lose, those sessions could be done earlier in the week, perhaps in Mobile, Ala., the site of the Senior Bowl.
The 49ers already have met with two of the general-manager candidates being considered, George Paton of the Minnesota Vikings and Terry McDonough of the Arizona Cardinals. ESPN reported that other candidates could enter the mix.
Who might they be?
The 49ers are looking for cohesion between their general manager and head coach, and they could look at candidates who have worked with Shanahan in the past.
That might include Mark Dominik, who was Tampa Bay's pro scouting director in 2004-05 when Shanahan was an entry-level assistant with the Buccaneers, and Mike Lombardi, who was the Cleveland Browns general manager and vice president of player personnel when Shanahan was the Browns offensive coordinator in 2014.
The 49ers interviewed Lombardi previously in 2011, the year they made Trent Baalke their general manager. Lombardi was a scout with the 49ers from 1984-87. The 49ers also have inquired about Jacksonville Jaguars personnel director Chris Polian, who previously served as the Indianapolis Colts' general manager.
The only general manager meeting that is firmly set for next week is with Paton, who has served as the second in command in Minnesota for the last 10 years. Paton is from Southern California and played at UCLA. He’s never worked on the same team as Shanahan, although the two share an agent.
Three previous candidates -- Green Bay's Brian Gutekunst and Eliot Wolf, and Seattle's Trent Kirchner -- removed themselves from the search last week. The 49ers also eliminated others, including ESPN's Louis Riddick and Indianapolis Colts executive Jimmy Raye III, who appears to be the frontrunner to take over from recently fired Ryan Grigson.
McDonough has not been eliminated. But it's still unclear whether he will receive a second interview.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
