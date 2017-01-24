Who’s scouting Senior Bowl while 49ers’ GM search continues?

SANTA CLARA -- The NFL has made its annual migration to Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl, and the 49ers are there in force as well.
Representing the 49ers are assistant general manager Tom Gamble and director of college scouting Matt Malaspina. The team’s area scouts are in town to scout the college prospects as well. The 49ers’ director of pro personnel, Mike Williams, remains in Santa Clara to work on the team’s free agency plans.
Nothing has changed among the personnel staff since general manager Trent Baalke's dismissal because teams typically don't release and hire new scouts until after the draft, which this year begins on April 27. If the 49ers were to hire a general manager in the next two weeks -- say, the Vikings' George Paton -- he would come in and try to coordinate his sense of the draft with the work the 49ers have done to this point.
Paton and Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough are scheduled to have second interviews with the 49ers Saturday in Atlanta. Before then, however, Paton will meet with the Colts in Indianapolis about that team's vacancy at general manager.
The Colts fired Ryan Grigson last week and, according to The Sporting News, will meet with Paton on Wednesday or Thursday. The Colts will meet with a former 49ers candidate for general manager, Seattle's Trent Kirchner, on Thursday. Kirchner withdrew from the 49ers' search a week ago. Another one-time candidate for the 49ers, Indianapolis’ Jimmy Raye III, also is being considered for the Colts’ general manager position.
Paton and McDonough are the only general manager candidates with whom the 49ers have scheduled an interview this week, although other candidates could be added to the mix later.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
