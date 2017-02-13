Colin Kaepernick changing agents before another eventful offseason

Colin Kaepernick, who is set to have yet another eventful offseason, will do so with different representation.

The 49ers quarterback and XAM Sports, the agency that represented him since the 2011 draft, have parted ways, according to multiple sources. Kaepernick earned more than $40 million since signing a contract extension with the 49ers before the 2014 season.

Kaepernick, 29, foreshadowed this move midway through last season when he restructured his contract and a third party, Jeff Nalley of Select Sports Group, handled the final negotiations.

It's not known whether Nalley, who worked with the 49ers on a contract extension for tight end Vance McDonald last season, will represent Kaepernick in the future. The NFLPA’s online database of players and agents currently does not include Kaepernick. That's because the players union requires a five-day waiting period before hiring a new agent.

Kaepernick is the only 49ers' quarterback currently signed for the upcoming season and is due to earn nearly $15 million in base salary alone. The 49ers, however, can release him with little ramifications to their salary cap. Kaepernick also can opt out of the deal and enter free agency, which begins on March 9.

New general manager John Lynch said last week that Kaepernick has reached out to the team and that he and the quarterback are scheduled to meet soon. Lynch said he and new head coach Kyle Shanahan need to study and consider their personnel, including Kaepernick.

"The first order of business is Kyle and I both really attacking it and seeing what we have here and we’ll do that with his situation," Lynch said. "We’ll sit down with him and if we see fit that he’s a part of it, we’ll commit to that. If not, we’ll figure things out.”

Three other quarterbacks who were with the 49ers in 2016 -- Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder and Thaddeus Lewis -- are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents next month.

Kaepernick, according to those close to him, is open to returning to the 49ers in 2017. He started 11 games this past season and seemed to get better -- and stronger, as he recovered from three surgical procedures -- as the season wore on.

He finished with 16 touchdowns against four interceptions and a 90.7 passer rating. That was his highest mark since the 2013 season (91.6), which ended with a 49ers loss to Seattle in the NFC Championship game.

Kaepernick has been living in New York with his girlfriend, Nessa Diab, who is the host of a nationally syndicated radio show, since the season ended. Kaepernick never returned to his pre-surgery weight last season and has been working out daily in New York in an effort to return to full strength.