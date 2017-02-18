San Francisco 49ers

February 18, 2017 8:08 AM

Report: 49ers to meet with DT Earl Mitchell

By Matt Barrows

Former Dolphins defensive tackle Earl Mitchell is scheduled to meet the 49ers and three other teams next week as the 29-year-old seeks a new home for the 2017 season, according to the NFL Network. Miami released Mitchell on Thursday.

The Seahawks, Falcons and Broncos also are expected to meet with Micthell, who played in a 4-3 defense the last three years. The 49ers, Seahawks and Falcons all will use the same defensive system in the upcoming season -- a base 4-3 -- and the 49ers could use a big-bodied run stuffer at the point of attack.

That's what Mitchell, who is listed at 6-3, 310 pounds, appears to be. The 49ers, meanwhile, set a record for yards allowed and rushing yards allowed in 2016. Their top nose tackle from last season, Glenn Dorsey, is scheduled to be a free agent next month.

Mitchell played in Houston from 2010-13 where he would have overlapped for one season (2013) with new 49ers defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina. The 49ers’ new defense calls for a big, run-game oriented player who lines up over the center like a nose tackle.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows

