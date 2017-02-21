San Francisco 49ers

February 21, 2017 4:21 PM

49ers add free-agent cornerback Williams

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers have added another young cornerback to their growing collection.

The team signed free agent K’Waun Williams, 25, to a one-year deal, the NFL Network reported. Williams is familiar to 49ers secondary coach Jeff Hafley, who coached Williams in Cleveland in 2014 and 2015. Lining up as a nickel cornerback, Williams had 60 tackles, 10 pass break-ups and two forced fumbles over that span.

The Browns waived him after training camp last year and he was picked up by the Chicago Bears but failed a physical and did not play any snaps in 2016.

The 49ers have holes all over their roster, but not at cornerback, a position that former general manager gravitated to in the draft. Tramaine Brock, Prince Charles Iworah, Dontae Johnson, Keith Reaser, Will Redmond, Rashard Robinson, JaCorey Shepherd and Jimmie Ward are signed for next season. Chris Davis and Marcus Cromartie are scheduled to be restricted free agents.

Davis began the season as the 49ers’ nickel cornerback before getting injured and giving way to Reaser. Redmond, however, was drafted in the third round of last year’s draft to play the position. It’s possible that Ward could be moved back to safety, his college position, but no determination has been made yet.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related content

San Francisco 49ers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

New 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan: 'I want to win the first day to the last day'

View more video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos