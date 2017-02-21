49ers add free-agent cornerback Williams

The 49ers have added another young cornerback to their growing collection.
The team signed free agent K’Waun Williams, 25, to a one-year deal, the NFL Network reported. Williams is familiar to 49ers secondary coach Jeff Hafley, who coached Williams in Cleveland in 2014 and 2015. Lining up as a nickel cornerback, Williams had 60 tackles, 10 pass break-ups and two forced fumbles over that span.
The Browns waived him after training camp last year and he was picked up by the Chicago Bears but failed a physical and did not play any snaps in 2016.
The 49ers have holes all over their roster, but not at cornerback, a position that former general manager gravitated to in the draft. Tramaine Brock, Prince Charles Iworah, Dontae Johnson, Keith Reaser, Will Redmond, Rashard Robinson, JaCorey Shepherd and Jimmie Ward are signed for next season. Chris Davis and Marcus Cromartie are scheduled to be restricted free agents.
Davis began the season as the 49ers’ nickel cornerback before getting injured and giving way to Reaser. Redmond, however, was drafted in the third round of last year’s draft to play the position. It’s possible that Ward could be moved back to safety, his college position, but no determination has been made yet.
Matt Barrows
