February 22, 2017 4:41 PM

Assistant GM Tom Gamble leaving 49ers

SANTA CLARA

A year after he was promoted to assistant general manager, Tom Gamble is leaving the 49ers.

Gamble, who had two stints with the 49ers, was re-hired by then-general manager Trent Baalke in 2015 and promoted last year. The team parted ways with Baalke at season’s end and hired John Lynch as his replacement. Lynch, in turn, has hired two others with front office experience, Adam Peters and Martin Mayhew.

In a statement, Lynch said the 49ers have “tremendous respect” for Gamble.

“He is a class act who has helped a great deal in this transition, and I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him,” he said. “After working together over the last month, Tom and I agreed that it would be in both of our best interests for him to pursue other opportunities. Tom is a true professional and we wish him and his family great success in the future.”

Gamble thanked the organization but said, “it is time I move on.” “The team is in capable hands and I wish them nothing but the best,” he said in a statement.

Gamble recently completed his 29th year in the NFL. He spent the 2013-14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as vice president of player personnel before being fired by the organization. Gamble originally joined the 49ers in 2005.

