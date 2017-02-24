49ers awarded extra fourth-round draft pick

2:21 49ers CEO Jed York: 'It's now time to get to work' Pause

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

0:47 Kevin Faulconer says San Diego is a model city

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

0:55 Oroville Dam spillways weather latest storm as inflow of water slows

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew