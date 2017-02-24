San Francisco 49ers

February 24, 2017 12:18 PM

49ers awarded extra fourth-round draft pick

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers will have 10 picks in the upcoming draft, including an extra fourth-round pick that was awarded Friday.

That compensatory pick, the 37th overall selection in the fourth round, was awarded as compensation for losing guard Alex Boone, who signed a four-year, $26.8 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Compensatory picks are awarded if a team loses more -- or more valuable -- free agents than they sign. The only two NFL free agents signed by San Francisco last year were guard Zane Beadles and quarterback Thad Lewis.

Seattle was awarded two, third-round compensatory picks. Denver has four: one in the third, one in the fifth and two in the seventh rounds. Kansas City also has four: one in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. The Cleveland Browns, with whom the 49ers may be competing for quarterbacks, both in the draft and perhaps in a trade, were awarded compensatory picks in the third, fourth and fifth rounds.

Beginning last year, teams are able to trade their compensatory picks.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related content

San Francisco 49ers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

View more video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos