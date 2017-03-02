San Francisco 49ers

March 2, 2017 6:39 AM

49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick gets his price and more in Bay Area home sale

By Neal J. Leitereg

Los Angeles Times

Pofessional football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is expected to opt out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers next month, has sold his home in San Jose for $3.075 million, or $180,000 over the asking price.

The roughly 4,600-square-foot house, built in 1999, was updated extensively and remodeled during the signal caller’s ownership. Among details of note are custom front doors, a wall aquarium in the foyer and a second-story sitting area with a glass-bottom floor.

See Kaepernick’s home here

A living room with a fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, an office/den, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms round out the living spaces. There’s also a paneled lounge/game room featuring a leather-wrapped bar.

Outside, fences surround a covered pavilion and a swimming pool with a spa. Views take in the city lights, valley and surrounding mountains.

Kaepernick, through a family trust, bought the house three years ago for $2.7 million, records show. Mike Strouf of Intero Real Estate Services was the listing agent. Alvin Motley, also with Intero, represented the buyer.

The 29-year-old Kaepernick was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2011 and has started 58 games in six seasons with the team. He finished last season with 2,241 yards passing and 16 touchdowns across a dozen games.

New 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan: 'I want to win the first day to the last day'

