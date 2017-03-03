49ers have drafted 11 QBs in early rounds. From Montana to ... who? Results vary.

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted 11 quarterbacks in the first three rounds in franchise history. Here’s a closer look, starting with ... 2011: Colin Kaepernick, Nevada, second round, No. 36 overall. Career stats (69 games): 12,271 yards, 72 TDs, 30 INTs. Rushing: 2,300 yards, 13 TDs.
2005: Alex Smith, Utah, first round, No. 1 overall. Career stats (141 games): Two-time Pro Bowl selection. 27,846 yards, 157 TDs, 91 INTs. Rushing: 2,078 yards, 13 TDs.
2000: Giovanni Carmazzi, Hofstra, third round, No. 65 overall. Career stats (zero games): Did not play.
1997: Jim Druckenmiller, Virginia Tech, first round, No. 26 overall. Career stats (six games): 239 yards, one TD, four INTs.
1979: Joe Montana, Notre Dame, third round, No. 82 overall. Career stats (192 games): Hall of Famer. Eight-time Pro Bowl selection. Three time first-team All-Pro. 40,551 yards, 273 TDs, 139 INTs. Rushing: 1,676 yards, 20 TDs.
1967: Steve Spurrier, Florida, first round, No. 3 overall. Career stats (106 games): 6,878 yards, 40 TDs, 60 INTs. Not pictured: 1965: Bob Schweickert, Virginia Tech, third round, No. 29 overall. Career stats (six games): One rushing attempt for zero yards.
1961: Billy Kilmer, UCLA, first round, No. 11 overall. Career stats (170 games): One-time Pro Bowl selection. 20,495 yards, 152 TDs, 146 INTs. Rushing: 1,509 yards, 21 TDs.
1957: John Brodie, Stanford, first round, No. 3 overall. Career stats (201 games): Two-time Pro Bowl selection. One time first-team All-Pro. 31,548 yards, 214 TDs, 224 INTs. Rushing: 1,167 yards, 22 TDs.
1956: Earl Morrall, Michigan State, first round, No. 2 overall. Career stats (255 games): Two-time Pro Bowl selection. Two-time first-team All-Pro. 20,809 yards, 161 TDs, 148 INTs. Rushing: 878 yards, eight TDs.
