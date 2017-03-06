49ers to let RB DuJuan Harris hit free agency

The 49ers will not tender restricted free agents DuJuan Harris or Marcus Cromartie, allowing them to hit the open market Thursday at 1 p.m., according to their agents.
Harris arguably was the 49ers’ second best running back behind Carlos Hyde last year. He started one game, a Week 9 loss to New Orleans, in which he rushed 10 times for 59 yards. He also caught a 47-yard touchdown in that game. Harris, however, also fumbled twice in a limited role in 2016 and must continue to work on his pass-rush protection.
Harris was a late-season acquisition by the team in 15 and averaged 5.2 yards a carry that year. The 49ers could bring him back on a new deal at some point during the free-agency period.
Another backup running back, Shaun Draughn, is an unrestricted free agent. That means the only runners aside from Hyde who are signed for 2017 are Mike Davis and Raheem Mostert. Davis has been a disappointment after being selected in the fourth round in 2015. He averaged 2.6 yards per carry last season after averaging 1.7 yards as a rookie. Mostert was added midseason and was a favorite of former head coach Chip Kelly.
Cromartie has played both cornerback and safety for the 49ers. He started one game in 2015 at cornerback, knocking away two passes, but did not see as much action last year after Jimmie Ward was moved to cornerback and the 49ers selected Rashard Robinson in the fourth round.
It’s unknown if the 49ers will tender their other restricted free agent, Chris Davis, who was the team’s starting nickel defensive back to begin the season but who suffered an ACL tear in October.
Restricted free agents are able to talk to other teams, but their original team can match any offer they receive. They also must be compensated if that player signs elsewhere.
Guard Andrew Tiller, who is listed as a restricted free agent on some NFL sites, is an unrestricted free agent. He started 14 games for the 49ers over the last two seasons.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments