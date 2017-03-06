49ers to let RB DuJuan Harris hit free agency

2:28 UNC's Trubisky reflects on loss to Stanford, final game as Tar Heel Pause

1:01 Coach Kyle Shanahan: No QBs on 49ers' roster

2:08 Colin Kaepernick clarifies remarks on Fidel Castro, Malcolm X

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

1:05 Get a peek at how Union Pacific plans to avoid train crashes

1:15 Underground earth home built to withstand all four seasons

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

0:29 Panda tumbles around in D.C. snow

0:16 Blizzard causes snow to pile up on Donner Pass amid whiteout conditions