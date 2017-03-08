San Francisco 49ers

March 8, 2017 7:46 AM

QB-needy 49ers, Jets showing interest in Brian Hoyer

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA --

The 49ers and the Jets are the two teams showing the most interest in free-agent quarterback Brian Hoyer, the NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Hoyer has long been linked to the 49ers because he played under San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2014 when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Browns.

Hoyer, 31, completed just 55.3 percent of his passes last year, threw 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and finished with a lowly 76.5 passer rating. But the talent-starved Browns went 7-6 in his starts.

Last year in Chicago was the opposite. Hoyer posted a 98.0 passer rating and threw six touchdowns against zero interceptions in five starts. But the Bears only won one game in those starts and never scored more than 23 points.

The 49ers, meanwhile, currently have no quarterbacks signed for the upcoming season. Both of last year's starters, Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert are, like Hoyer, scheduled to become free agents at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The 49ers are interested in trading for Washington starter Kirk Cousins, but would have to trade draft picks and sign Cousins to a hefty long-term deal. They could gamble that Cousins becomes an unrestricted free agent at this time next year, which still would require them to ink a long-term contract but would mean they could save their draft picks.

The 49ers also could draft a quarterback in what, at this point at least, seems like a very promising 2018 draft class. Delaying their big quarterback decision until next year would require them to sign a quarterback this year who can start but who wouldn't preclude them from making a big move at the position next year.

Hoyer fits that description. So does another quarterback with whom Shanahan has worked in the past, Atlanta free agent Matt Schaub.

Coach Kyle Shanahan: No QBs on 49ers' roster

Kyle Shanahan spoke at the NFL combine on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Colin Kaepernick is expected to opt out of his 49ers contract, perhaps Thursday. That would put him in a position to be a free agent for the first time when the new NFL year begins March

mbarrows@sacbee.com

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related content

San Francisco 49ers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

View more video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos