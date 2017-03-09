San Francisco 49ers

March 9, 2017 11:04 AM

Another Shanahan connection: 49ers eying TE Paulsen

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA

The theme should be apparent by now: Kyle Shanahan wants free agents familiar with how he runs his offense.

The latest target to fit that mold is tight end Logan Paulsen, who spent last year with the Bears but who was acquired by Washington in 2010, the year that Shanahan was hired to run that team's offense. The team's interest in Paulsen first was reported by CSN Bay Area.

Paulsen, 30, is primarily known as a blocking tight ends, but has 82 catches over his career, including 53 in a two-year span when he was in Washington. Paulsen, who went undrafted out of UCLA, presumably is competing with another one-time undrafted tight end, Garrett Celek, for a roster spot.

The 49ers signed receiving tight end Vance McDonald to a three-year extension in December. They also have Blake Bell and Je'Ron Hamm on the roster while free-agent signee Kyle Juszczyk also can line up at the position.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related content

San Francisco 49ers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

View more video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos