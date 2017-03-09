Another Shanahan connection: 49ers eying TE Paulsen

The theme should be apparent by now: Kyle Shanahan wants free agents familiar with how he runs his offense.
The latest target to fit that mold is tight end Logan Paulsen, who spent last year with the Bears but who was acquired by Washington in 2010, the year that Shanahan was hired to run that team's offense. The team's interest in Paulsen first was reported by CSN Bay Area.
Paulsen, 30, is primarily known as a blocking tight ends, but has 82 catches over his career, including 53 in a two-year span when he was in Washington. Paulsen, who went undrafted out of UCLA, presumably is competing with another one-time undrafted tight end, Garrett Celek, for a roster spot.
The 49ers signed receiving tight end Vance McDonald to a three-year extension in December. They also have Blake Bell and Je'Ron Hamm on the roster while free-agent signee Kyle Juszczyk also can line up at the position.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments