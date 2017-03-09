Kicker Phil Dawson soon to be a 49ers division rival

1:01 Coach Kyle Shanahan: No QBs on 49ers' roster Pause

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

2:12 Colin Kaepernick speaks about his protest

1:54 Watch spectacular footage of trains plowing through Sierra snow back in 1952

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:56 Tax-free health products for women are a matter of values, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher says

2:10 5 things to know: California's condoms in porn initiative