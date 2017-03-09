49ers add more speed to WR corps in Aldrick Robinson

The 49ers have agreed to a deal with Atlanta free-agent Aldrick Robinson, the third wide receiver the team has secured this week and the fourth free agent who has played for Kyle Shanahan.
Robinson, 28, did so twice. Washington drafted him in the sixth round out of SMU when Shanahan was the team’s offensive coordinator in 2011. When Shanahan became Atlanta’s offensive coordinator in 2015, the Falcons signed Robinson as a free agent. The NFL Network, the team’s in-house network for free-agency news, reports that the deal is for two years.
Like receiver Marquise Goodwin, who also has agreed to terms, Robinson is known for his speed having run his 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at the 2011 scouting combine. He caught 20 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns last year. He has 50 catches for 931 yards and seven scores over his career and has averaged 18.6 yards a catch over that span.
