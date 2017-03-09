San Francisco 49ers

March 9, 2017 9:05 PM

Report: 49ers to sign another Bears QB, Matt Barkley

By Matt Barrows

A day after they acquired Bears teammate Brian Hoyer to be their quarerback for the 2017 season, the 49ers are bringing in Hoyer’s former Bears teammate, Matt Barkley, as well, the NFL Network reported.

Barkley began the 2016 season on the Bears practice squad but was elevated when Hoyer broke his left arm on October 20. Barkley took over as starter on Nov. 27 and played the final six games, including a 26-6 win over the 49ers in a snowy Week 13 game in Chicago.

It was Chicago’s only win in that stretch and the first -- and only -- win of Barkley’s career. He was 11-19 for 192 yards and had a season-high 97.5 passer rating in that game.

Barkley, 26, originally was a fourth-round pick out of USC by the Eagles in 2013. Former 49ers coach Chip Kelly was Philadelphia’s head coach at the time. He attempted 49 passes that season but only got his first shot at a starting role last year with the Bears.

“Back to the golden state,” Barkley wrote on his Twitter account Thursday night.

Sports Videos