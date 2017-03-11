San Francisco 49ers

March 11, 2017 9:38 AM

OW! Juszczyk gives 49ers’ Lynch lesson in NFL economics

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA

First-time general manager John Lynch is learning on the job. This week's lesson: supply-and-demand economics.

The 49ers badly wanted to sign the top fullback in free agency, the Ravens' Kyle Juszczyk. The problem was that other teams did, too, especially the Buffalo Bills.

"What I’ve learned very quickly: The price goes up in free agency when there’s numerous suitors," Lynch said Friday. "There were numerous suitors for him and at some point Kyle (Shanahan) and I said, ‘Wow. This is getting real.’"

The 49ers eventually outbid the competition for Juszczyk by offering him a four-year contract worth as much as $21 million. That's higher than any other fullback in the league and may be a larger sum than what the two of the most prominent NFL tailbacks of the last decade, Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles, get on the open market.

Twenty-one million dollars for a position that's fading from the football landscape? Lynch said he and Shanahan got over their sticker shock by noting that Juszczyk (pronounced: YOO-check) won't be used in a traditional manner.

"I forget who coined it, but we said, ‘Let’s not think of him as a fullback. He’s an OW,'" Lynch said. "So, if you see OW, that stands for offensive weapon. We saw an offensive weapon that (can be) used in a number of different capacities and I think that kind of is symbolic of our approach."

That Shanahan and the 49ers had creative ideas for Juszczyk also made his decision easier.

Juszczyk was listed as a tight end at Harvard and left the school in sixth place on its all-time receiving list and third in all-time touchdown catches. In reality, he did a little bit of everything in Harvard's wide-open offense. He lined up as a slot receiver on some downs, was an in-line blocker on others. When Harvard was in short-yardage or goal-line situations, Juszczyk was a lead blocker in the backfield.

That versatility fits Shanahan's approach: He wants to be able to throw or run equally well out of the same formations and personnel groups.

"When you have guys that can be used in different roles, that you can use on run and pass (plays), it forces a defense to choose what kind of personnel they want to match up with," Juszczyk said. "… And that can really dictate what advantage the offense has. You want to run against a light box. So if they bring a bunch of DBs out there, you start pounding the ball."

So what did Juszczyk, the NFL's $21-million fullback, study at Harvard?

Economics, of course.

Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers

John Lynch, the San Francisco 49ers' general manager, says his time playing for the Tampa Bay Bucs, who went from bad times - when they were known by many as the "Yucks" - to good, helps inform his approach to helping the 49ers recover from their current stretch of futility. Lynch spoke during a news conference at the NFL scouting combine on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Indianapolis.

Matt Barrows The Sacramento Bee

 

49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch talks about being "relentless in our pursuit of players who fit what we’re looking for" during a press conference at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee
 

 

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related content

San Francisco 49ers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

View more video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos