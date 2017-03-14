49ers notes: SF scouts on hand at San Jose State pro day

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser Pause

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

1:56 Next stop NBA draft? NCAA tournament gives Sacramento close look at top pro prospects

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps