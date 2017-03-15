San Francisco 49ers

March 15, 2017 9:50 AM

Trent Brown gets 49ers’ biggest performance-based bonus

SANTA CLARA

Tackle Trent Brown, a former seventh-round pick who played more snaps than any other 49ers offensive player in 2016, was the team’s top earner from the NFL’s performance-based pay program and veteran's pool.

The big right tackle earned a total of $396,837.78 from the two programs, which weigh a player’s salary against his playing time. Brown played 1,089 snaps last season and earned a base salary of $525,000.

His payout was followed by receiver Quinton Patton ($203,523.16), receiver Jeremy Kerley ($180,105), cornerback Rashard Robinson ($177,061.39) and linebacker Nick Bellore ($176,407.72).

The 49ers gave Kerley, their leading receiver last season, a three-year contract extension earlier this month. Robinson, a fourth-round pick last year, started six games at cornerback and played 644 total snaps last season.

Patton and Bellore are free agents who have yet to sign with any team. Rookies are not eligible for the veteran’s-pay portion of the program.

Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
