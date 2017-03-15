Trent Brown gets 49ers’ biggest performance-based bonus

Tackle Trent Brown, a former seventh-round pick who played more snaps than any other 49ers offensive player in 2016, was the team’s top earner from the NFL’s performance-based pay program and veteran's pool.
The big right tackle earned a total of $396,837.78 from the two programs, which weigh a player’s salary against his playing time. Brown played 1,089 snaps last season and earned a base salary of $525,000.
His payout was followed by receiver Quinton Patton ($203,523.16), receiver Jeremy Kerley ($180,105), cornerback Rashard Robinson ($177,061.39) and linebacker Nick Bellore ($176,407.72).
The 49ers gave Kerley, their leading receiver last season, a three-year contract extension earlier this month. Robinson, a fourth-round pick last year, started six games at cornerback and played 644 total snaps last season.
Patton and Bellore are free agents who have yet to sign with any team. Rookies are not eligible for the veteran’s-pay portion of the program.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows
