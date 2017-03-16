San Francisco 49ers

March 16, 2017 9:27 AM

49ers sign DT Chris Jones to one-year deal

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers continued to bulk up the interior of their defensive line on Thursday by signing Chris Jones to a one-year deal, his agent said.

Jones, 26, was a mid-season addition to the roster after he was waived by the Dolphins. He ended up starting six games and helped plug a 49ers run defense that, while still porous at the end of the season, was far better than it was early on. The 49ers finished last in the league in that category along with total yards allowed and total points allowed.

“I thought he gave a boost to our defense,” then defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil said after Jones’ first start against the Dolphins in Week 12. “He was rock-solid at the end position for us.”

Jones finished the season with 17 tackles. At 6-1, 295 pounds, his best fit in the 49ers’ new defense is as a defensive tackle or perhaps the defender who lines up as a nose tackle. The 49ers signed another free agent, Earl Mitchell, to compete for that spot last month.

Jones was a sixth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2013. The 49ers’ defensive line coach, Jeff Zgonina, was an assistant defensive line coach in Houston at the time while Mitchell was in his fourth season with the Texans. Eight members of the 49ers coaching staff either coached in Houston or played there.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related content

San Francisco 49ers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

View more video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos