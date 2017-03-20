Dwight Clark's disease: No cure, but there is momentum

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers Pause

12:33 Postgame: UCLA coach Alford, freshmen Leaf, Ball discuss win over Kent State

0:32 CHP officers do the 'worm,' other dance moves at Lodi High assembly

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

2:03 Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

3:27 A timeline for North Carolina’s bathroom law

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years