Shaun Draughn finds new home, other 49ers free agents still waiting

The market for 49ers free agents hasn't been exactly robust, but there has been some movement regarding ex players.
Running back Shaun Draughn agreed to a deal with the New York Giants, his agent said Tuesday, while receiver Quinton Patton appears to have done the same with the Jets. Patton posted goodbyes to his former 49ers teammates on social media and NinersWire noted Patton was wearing a Jets jersey in a live video he also posted. Neither deal has been made official.
Meanwhile, guard Andrew Tiller, who started 14 games over the last two seasons, is visiting the Kansas City Chiefs today, per a league source. Tiller played well in relief of Jordan Devey in 2015, then began the 2016 season as the starter at right guard. He eventually was replaced by Joshua Garnett, a first-round draft pick last year.
The 49ers still are considering re-signing some of their own free agents, including running back DuJuan Harris and receiver Rod Streater. The latter is getting interest from the Seahawks and Colts among other teams, though he has not made any free-agent visits.
The 49ers are looking for a running back who can back up starter Carlos Hyde. They hosted Saints free agent Tim Hightower last week but did not sign the 30-year-old runner.
Cornerback Marcus Cromartie visited the Lions and has gotten interest from the Seahawks, Jets and Saints as well. those teams may wait until after the draft to make a final decision.
Linebacker Michael Wilhoite reportedly has visited the Seahawks while another linebacker, Gerald Hodges, has visited the Chiefs. Both remain unsigned.
There have been no visits reported for any of the 49ers’ 2016 quarterbacks -- Blaine Gabbert, Colin Kaepernick, Thad Lewis and Christian Ponder -- although general manager John Lynch said he believed Kaepernick was close to a deal with another team earlier this month. All four are unrestricted free agents.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments