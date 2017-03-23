49ers coaches watch Christian McCaffrey, Solomon Thomas at Stanford

2:12 Colin Kaepernick speaks about his protest Pause

4:02 Football fans on Kaepernick's ongoing national anthem protest

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

0:43 Two arrested on drug charges in Placer County

1:28 Filipino singers perform national anthem before Kings-Bucks game

0:22 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened