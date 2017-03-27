San Francisco 49ers

March 27, 2017 1:22 PM

49ers’ John Lynch to Raiders fans: ‘Come and jump on our train’

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA

The Raiders, who are getting what they hope is a permanent home in Las Vegas, will exercise their option to play at the Oakland County Coliseum for the next two seasons, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday.

Their 2019 home, however, remains up in the air.

The Coliseum could be an option. So could Sam Boyd Stadium, the current home for UNLV's football team, although that 35,000-seat venue would need upgrades before it is ready to host NFL games.

Other options include Cal's Memorial Stadium and Levi's Stadium, which was built to accommodate two NFL tenants. The 49ers likely would be amenable to sharing a stadium with the Raiders for a season but the Raiders have been resistant to that idea so far.

“I just don’t think it fits the Raiders,” Davis told CSN Bay Area recently. He said the Raiders have a massive parking lot that allows for a unique pre-game experience.

"I don’t believe they have that in Santa Clara,” he said. “There are other things that create the 49ers game-day experience, but the Raiders have an experience of their own.”

The 49ers might be interested in sharing with the Raiders because it could attract NFL fans who won't have an option of watching games in Oakland very much longer. That team's $1.7 billion stadium in Las Vegas is expected to be ready in 2020.

General manager John Lynch said he could empathize with Raiders fans because he grew up in San Diego rooting for the Chargers, who recently moved to Los Angeles. Then again, he also saw Monday's news an opportunity for the 49ers.

"Raider fans, we're open for business," he said on the NFL Network Monday. "Come and jump on our train."

49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch talks about being "relentless in our pursuit of players who fit what we’re looking for" during a press conference at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related content

San Francisco 49ers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

View more video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos