49ers’ pre-draft visit tracker

General manager John Lynch said this week that the 49ers have scheduled the 30 pre-draft visits they are allotted but that only one prospect, Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, has arrived so far.
Here's the list of visitors, which likely will grow in coming weeks as those meetings are made:
DE Johnathan Calvin, Mississippi State.
A late bloomer, Calvin led Mississippi State last season with 11 1/2 tackles for loss and seven sacks to go along with 55 tackles The 6-3, 269-pound defensive end also led the SEC with two blocked kicks. Calvin seemed to get better as the year went on and he projects to the rush or "elephant" defensive end spot with the 49ers. He's considered a late-round pick or perhaps a priority free agent. Source: Draftanalysis' Tony Pauline.
G/T Dion Dawkins, Temple.
At 6-4, 314 with 35-inch arms, Dawkins is a powerfully built lineman who played the last two seasons at left tackle. With top-flight tackles and guards becoming scarce in the NFL, Dawkins is someone who could tempt the 49ers, perhaps in the second or third rounds. He projects to guard or right tackle in the NFL. As of now the 49ers have very little depth behind starting tackles Joe Staley and Trent Brown.
LB Reuben Foster, Alabama
He's considered the best middle linebacker in the draft and has drawn comparisons to ex 49er Patrick Willis. There are negatives, however, including his size (229 pounds), recent shoulder surgery and a flap with a hospital technician at the scouting combine that resulted in Foster being sent home early from Indianapolis. Given NaVorro Bowman's injury history, Foster is someone the 49ers must consider with their first-round pick, especially if they end up trading back in the round. Source: ESPN.
QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson
Unlike last year, the 49ers are doing plenty of homework on quarterbacks, including on prospects like Watson, UNC's Mitch Trubisky and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer who could be taken in the first two rounds. Watson worked out for the 49ers and Jets on March 22 and the 49ers already had a formal meeting with him at the scouting combine.
