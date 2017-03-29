San Francisco 49ers

March 29, 2017 6:05 PM

49ers had workout for running back Aaron Jones

By Matt Barrows

The 49ers had a private workout with UTEP running back Aaron Jones earlier this month, according to a league source.

Jones (5-9, 208 pounds) ranked fourth in the FBS last season with 1,773 rushing yards on 229 carries. He scored 17 touchdowns on the ground with another three coming on receptions. He had runs of 83, 75, 68 and 62 yards last season. Jones finished among the Top 3 running backs at the scouting combine this month in the vertical jump, broad jump, the three-cone drill and the 20-yard and 60-yard shuttles.

The 49ers currently have four tailbacks – Carlos Hyde, DuJuan Harris, Mike Davis and Raheem Mostert – signed for the upcoming season but are open to adding at least one more runner in the draft.

They had a heavy presence, including head coach Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Bobby Turner, at Stanford’s pro day last week at which running back Christian McCaffrey was one of the attractions. McCaffrey, however, is expected to be drafted at some point in the second half of the first round -- before the 49ers pick in the second round at spot No. 34 overall.

General manager John Lynch was on the road last week to look at quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer. He said he will be back on the road this week as well. Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick to Cleveland, will be on display Thursday while Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have his pro day Friday.

 
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

