Report: Pass rusher Myles Garrett to visit 49ers

Myles Garrett, who is considered the best pass rusher in the upcoming draft, told the Houston Chronicle on Thursday that he will visit with the 49ers next month in Santa Clara. San Francisco general manager John Lynch was on hand for Garrett’s pro-day workout at Texas A&M.
Garrett would be an excellent fit as the designated pass rusher in San Francisco’s 2017 defense, the so-called ‘elephant’ end. As of now, the 49ers have penciled in Aaron Lynch and perhaps Tank Carradine at that spot. Lynch had 1 1/2 sacks in seven games last season; Carradine had no sacks.
The problem is that no one expects Garrett to get past the Cleveland Browns, who have the first overall selection and who also could use an edge pass rusher. The Chronicle also reported Garrett would meet with the Bears, who have the third overall pick. The 49ers pick second overall.
Showing off elite athleticism for someone who stands 6-4 and weighs 272 pounds, Garrett ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at Texas A&M’s pro day on Thursday.
In 2015, Garrett had 19 1/2 tackles for loss, 12 1/2 sacks and five forced fumbles. Last season a knee injury limited him to 11 games. He finished with 15 tackles for loss and 8 1/2 sacks.
The 49ers can bring in as many as 30 prospects to their Santa Clara headquarters in advance of the draft. They’ve already met with one, Alabama inside linebacker Reuben Foster. The bulk of those visits will occur over the next two weeks.
It will not be a surprise if Lynch attends quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ pro day at Texas Tech on Friday. Lynch watched three other quarterbacks -- North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer -- throw the ball last week.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
