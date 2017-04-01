San Francisco 49ers

April 1, 2017 12:11 PM

49ers add another RB, Tim Hightower, to the offensive mix

By Matt Barrows

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers have added another player well-versed in Kyle Shanahan's system -- running back Tim Hightower, who played in Shanahan's Washington offense in 2011 and who agreed to terms on a contract with the 49ers on Saturday.

The announcement was made on Twitter by general manager John Lynch, who already has shown a comfort level with media sessions, radio hits and social media his predecessor, Trent Baalke, was missing.

Hightower, 30, will compete for a role behind tailback Carlos Hyde with DuJuan Harris, Mike Davis and Raheem Mostert. Hightower (6-0, 220) spent three years recovering from an ACL tear and subsequent infection, but had a comeback in 2015 with the Saints and gained 923 yards as a backup the last two seasons.

Hightower has averaged four yards a run on 752 carries over his career. The 49ers hosted Hightower on a free-agent visit last month.

He joins quarterback Brian Hoyer, receivers Pierre Garcon and Aldrick Robinson and tight end Logan Paulsen as offensive skill players who have operated under Shanahan in the past.

Similarly, linebacker Malcolm Smith -- the expected starter at one of the 49ers' linebacker spots -- has played in the defense that coordinator Robert Saleh will install this offseason.

