49ers add another RB, Tim Hightower, to the offensive mix

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine Pause

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

3:14 Where do California and Donald Trump differ?

2:15 Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

6:21 Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space