April 7, 2017

49ers' Tramaine Brock arrested in Santa Clara

By Matt Barrows

Tramaine Brock, who started 16 games at cornerback for the 49ers last season, was arrested in Santa Clara on a domestic violence charge early Friday, according to police records.

Brock, 28, was booked into the Santa Clara County main jail after going to police headquarters. He posted bail and was released later on Friday.

The 49ers had a spate of arrests in recent years, the most recent occurring in September when tight end Bruce Miller was arrested for assaulting an elderly man and his son in a San Francisco hotel. The 49ers promptly released Miller, who had been arrested for another incident in 2015.

Brock’s arrest marks the 15th time a 49ers player has been arrested since 2012 when then-linebacker Aldon Smith was charged with DUI in Miami Beach.

The 49ers have not yet commented on Brock's case. It is believed to be the cornerback's first arrest but also is the first incident involving a 49er under new general manager John Lynch.

