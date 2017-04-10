49ers with Matt Barrows

April 10, 2017 4:23 PM

Shanahan, 49ers worked out QB Mitch Trubisky last week

By Matt Barrows

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday said he met with North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky last week and that the team would receive a visit from another top passer, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, on Tuesday.

The visit with Trubisky also included a workout with Trubisky and his favorite receiver while at UNC, Ryan Switzer. News of the workout first was reported by Bleacher Report.

The 49ers previously shared a workout of Watson with the Jets, although Shanahan was not on hand for that session. Watson, Trubisky, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes all met with the 49ers at the scouting combine, and general manager John Lynch attended Trubisky's, Kizer's and Mahomes' pro-day sessions.

The 49ers pick No. 2 overall. They have two quarterbacks -- Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley -- on the roster now and likely will bring four to training camp.

 
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

