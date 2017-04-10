49ers to open preseason in Kansas City; no Raiders on schedule

The 49ers will kick off the preseason with a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs but will not resume their annual meeting with another AFC West squad, the Raiders.
Both Raiders coach Jack Del Rio and 49ers general manager John Lynch said last month they'd like to rekindle the summer rivalry, which was suspended after fan violence erupted at a 2011 game in Candlestick Park.
“We can get over that,” Lynch said at the scouting combine. “If we can present that in the right way, I think that’s good for the league, it’s good for the community. I’m a big fan of Jack’s – big fan of their roster and what they’ve done with it.”
Instead, the 49ers will visit the Chiefs in Week 1 of the preseason (Aug. 10-14), host the Broncos in Week 2 (Aug. 17-21), travel to face the Vikings in Week 3 and host the Chargers in the finale in Week 4 (Aug. 31, Sept. 1). Most dates have yet to be announced, although the 49ers-Vikings game will be aired by NBC at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.
The game against the Broncos likely will be preceded by a joint practice in Santa Clara. The 49ers and Broncos have done that the last two years outside of Denver, and Lynch is close to Denver's general manager, John Elway.
The 49ers hosted the Texans for a joint session last year.
