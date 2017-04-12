49ers hold private workout for Cal QB Davis Webb

Davis Webb will not be on hand for the 49ers' local pro day on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean San Francisco isn't interested in the prolific Cal quarterback.
Davis had a workout in front of 49ers coaches on Tuesday, according to a league source, one of several sessions the 49ers have had with the draft’s top quarterbacks in recent weeks. The workout also included Webb's favorite receiver from 2016, Chad Hansen, who caught 92 passes for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Webb (6-5, 229) is considered one of the best passers in the draft, and he threw for 4,295 yards -- sixth most in the nation -- and 37 touchdowns last year in Cal's wide-open offense.
None of the 49ers' top coaches attended Cal's rainy pro day last month because it was the same day as the team's annual Winterfest charity initiative at Lake Tahoe. After Tuesday's workout, at least one of the team's top two decision makers at the quarterback position -- coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch -- has seen the consensus Top 5 quarterbacks in the draft work out.
They are: Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes and Webb. Watson visited the 49ers this week while Shanahan was in North Carolina last week to watch Trubisky throw. The session with Trubisky included receiver Ryan Switzer, one of the better slot receivers in the draft, which begins April 27.
None of the headliners from Cal or Stanford, including Cardinal defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and running back Christian McCaffrey, is expected to take part in Wednesday's "local" pro day in Santa Clara.
The quarterbacks who are eligible to attend include Connecticut's Garrett Anderson, Wisconsin's Bart Houston, Minnesota State's Ricky Lloyd and San Jose State's Kenny Potter because they all either are from the Bay Area or played here collegiately.
Two highly rated cornerbacks, Colorado’s Chidobe Awuzie and Washington’s Kevin King are expected to be on hand, although they may not participate. King is from Oakland while Awuzie grew up in San Jose. Both could be selected in the first round of the draft.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows
