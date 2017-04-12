49ers with Matt Barrows

April 12, 2017 11:09 PM

New jersey: Nos. 2 and 7 taken by incoming 49ers QBs

SANTA CLARA

New 49ers running back Tim Hightower, who briefly was given jersey No. 21, now is No. 26. Presumed starting quarterback Brian Hoyer has the same number -- No. 2 -- as last year's backup quarterback, Blaine Gabbert. This year's backup, Matt Barkley, has the No. 7 worn by last year's starter, Colin Kaepernick.

Pierre Garcon, who was No. 88 in Washington, is No. 15 in San Francisco, which last year was worn by two 49ers, DeAndre Smelter and Christian Ponder.

Confused? Here's the full list of 2017 jersey changes and additions, according to 49ers.com:

QB Matt Barkley: 7

WR DeAndre Carter: 4

LB Brock Coyle: 50

LB Jayson DiManche: 49

WR Pierre Garcon: 15

WR Marquise Goodwin: 11

LB Eli Harold: 57 (He was 58 last year)

RB Tim Hightower: 26

QB Brian Hoyer: 2

DB Don Jones: 20

FB Kyle Juszczyk: 44

DT Earl Mitchell: 90

DL Zach Moore: 96

TE Logan Paulsen: 82

WR Aldrick Robinson: 19

WR Rashad Ross: 81

WR DeAndre Smelter: 18

LB Malcolm Smith: 51

LB Dekoda Watson: 94

CB K'Waun Williams: 24

G/C Jeremy Zuttah: 58

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows

