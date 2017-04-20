49ers open 2017 season home against Panthers, end it at Rams

The 49ers, who opened with a late game on Monday Night Football the previous two seasons, will open the 2017 season with a regular ol’ Sunday home game against the Carolina Panthers.
That will be followed by a trip to Seattle to face the NFC West rival Seahawks in Week 2.
49ERS’ REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE
Week 1: Sept. 10 vs. Panthers, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 40
Week 2: Sept. 17 at Seahawks, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 40
Week 3: Sept. 21 vs. Rams, 5:25 p.m., NFLN
Week 4: Oct. 1 at Cardinals, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 40
Week 5: Oct. 8 at Colts, 10 a.m., Ch. 40
Week 6: Oct. 15 at Washington, 10 a.m., Ch. 40
Week 7: Oct. 22 vs. Cowboys, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 40
Week 8: Oct. 29 at Eagles, 10 a.m., Ch. 40
Week 9: Nov. 5 vs. Cardinals, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 40
Week 10: Nov. 12 vs. Giants, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 40
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: Nov. 26 vs. Seahawks, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 40
Week 13: Dec. 3 at Bears, 10 a.m., Ch. 13
Week 14: Dec. 10 at Texans, 10 a.m., Ch. 40
Week 15: Dec. 17 vs. Titans, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13
Week 16: Dec. 24 vs. Jaguars, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 13
Week 17: Dec. 31 at Rams, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 40
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows
