49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

April 20, 2017 4:56 PM

49ers open 2017 season home against Panthers, end it at Rams

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers, who opened with a late game on Monday Night Football the previous two seasons, will open the 2017 season with a regular ol’ Sunday home game against the Carolina Panthers.

That will be followed by a trip to Seattle to face the NFC West rival Seahawks in Week 2.

49ERS’ REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

Week 1: Sept. 10 vs. Panthers, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 40

Week 2: Sept. 17 at Seahawks, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 40

Week 3: Sept. 21 vs. Rams, 5:25 p.m., NFLN

Week 4: Oct. 1 at Cardinals, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 40

Week 5: Oct. 8 at Colts, 10 a.m., Ch. 40

Week 6: Oct. 15 at Washington, 10 a.m., Ch. 40

Week 7: Oct. 22 vs. Cowboys, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 40

Week 8: Oct. 29 at Eagles, 10 a.m., Ch. 40

Week 9: Nov. 5 vs. Cardinals, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 40

Week 10: Nov. 12 vs. Giants, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 40

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: Nov. 26 vs. Seahawks, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 40

Week 13: Dec. 3 at Bears, 10 a.m., Ch. 13

Week 14: Dec. 10 at Texans, 10 a.m., Ch. 40

Week 15: Dec. 17 vs. Titans, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13

Week 16: Dec. 24 vs. Jaguars, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 13

Week 17: Dec. 31 at Rams, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 40

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Terrific and terrible No. 2 overall picks of last 20 NFL drafts

Terrific and terrible No. 2 overall picks of last 20 NFL drafts 2:20

Terrific and terrible No. 2 overall picks of last 20 NFL drafts
49ers NFL Draft preview: Team with many needs could target top defenders 1:07

49ers NFL Draft preview: Team with many needs could target top defenders
Tramaine Brock and these 49ers account for 15 run-ins with the law since 2012 2:28

Tramaine Brock and these 49ers account for 15 run-ins with the law since 2012

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos