49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

April 24, 2017 1:06 PM

49ers’ Lynch on first-ever draft: ‘You can’t play scared’

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA

You scoff at mock drafts, complain how many there are, poke fun at those who compile them.

But John Lynch on Monday said they will be part of his preparation for his first draft as 49ers general manager later this week.

"Those exercises are invaluable," Lynch said. "You take a lot of mocks that are averages of where guys are supposed to go. You start putting yourself in scenarios, and we'll be doing that the rest of this week."

Lynch said there are certain media members with whom personnel officials like him speak, and because of that they may have some insight into what certain teams are thinking in the run-up to the draft, which begins Thursday. Lynch cited the NFL Network's Mike Mayock as an example.

"That sucker -- every pro day I was at, he was at," Lynch said. "He's out there doing the work. … You tend to listen to guys like that a little more."

Lynch bucked 49ers tradition on Monday by holding his pre-draft press conference inside the team's draft room, which last year was named in honor of former team executive John McVay. Hidden behind a screen was his inaugural board, which he said contained the names of nearly 200 players, including "two or three" the 49ers were prepared to select with the second overall pick.

Monday began with a report from the NFL Network that the team was "strongly considering" taking North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky at that spot. Lynch wouldn't offer any hints on the identities his targets at pick No. 2 but is sure the sources of various reports about the team's plans weren't inside the 49ers building.

"I think the discipline out of this building's been excellent," he said.

As for trading the No. 2 pick, which various reports have said the 49ers are eager to do, Lynch merely said there have been some phone calls.

"But I think nothing specific," he said. "It's coveted. When you have a pick that high, that's natural. So, again, my first time doing this, but we have received calls."

Lynch said the 49ers will be ready for multiple scenarios Thursday. One thing he won't do, he said, is be cautious because it's his first draft.

"You can't play scared -- I think in life and I think in this league in particular," he said. "… We're never going to do things because they're safe. We'll do things because they're smart and well thought out. But I think if you're doing things because you're scared, you're already behind the 8-ball."

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2

The San Francisco 49ers have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday, April 27-30, 2017. The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows is breaking down the top five possibilities for the 49ers' top pick. Today, he analyzes LSU running back Leonard Fournette.

Patty Couse-Baker The Sacramento Bee

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Mitch Trubisky at No. 2

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos