Large ‘Leo’: Healthy Arik Armstead being eyed as 49ers’ primary pass rusher

Former first-round draft pick Arik Armstead said Wednesday he's feeling healthy again after having surgery on a shoulder issue that's bothered him since high school.

Armstead said he's dealt with a torn labrum for years and that his left shoulder would routinely pop out of joint. That happened in last year's training camp and throughout the early part of the season. He went on injured reserve following a Nov. 6 loss to the Saints and had surgery shortly thereafter.

“There comes a time when you’re trying to play through an injury, but your shoulder keeps popping out in the middle of a game,” Armstead said. “It’s like, ‘What are you going to do?’ You’ve got to fix it.”

Armstead is an interesting chess piece for new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as he implements a 4-3 scheme this year.

The big defensive lineman said he's been lining up at several positions along the front, most prominently the so-called "Leo" spot on the right side that is the defense's primary pass rusher.

Armstead is 6-7 and nearly 300 pounds, far larger than the 255 pounders that have had that role in Seattle, for instance. But he has good movement skills for someone of his stature and his height and long arms might make him a difficult assignment for opposing left tackles.

If Armstead lines up on the right side, that might create an opening at left defensive end -- in the team's base defense -- for Stanford's Solomon Thomas, who has been heavily linked to the 49ers in mock drafts. Tank Carradine and Ronald Blair are lining up there in the team’s ongoing minicamp.

The 49ers have the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday's opening round.

Safety watch -- Jimmie Ward is playing free safety during this week’s minicamp while another former first-round pick, Eric Reid, is playing strong safety.

Reid, who played at LSU, said he was rooting for another LSU safety, Jamal Adams, to be taken early in the draft -- even if it’s to the 49ers at pick No. 2.

“We’d have three DBs that went to LSU,” he said, noting that Rashard Robinson, a fourth-round pick a year ago, is playing cornerback.

Reid said he and outside linebacker Eli Harold, who knelt during the national anthem a year alongside quarterback Colin Kaepernick, do not plan to do so this year.