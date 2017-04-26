49ers with Matt Barrows

April 26, 2017 6:32 PM

Matt Barrows’ 2017 NFL mock draft: It’s anybody’s guess after Browns, 49ers pick

By Matt Barrows

Bee staff writer Matt Barrows projects the first round of Thursday’s NFL draft to be held in front of the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

While the first two picks in 2016 were quarterbacks, this year’s top selections are expected to be defensive line standouts Myles Garrett of Texas A&M and Solomon Thomas of Stanford. The Cleveland Browns are on the clock:

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

3. Chicago Bears: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

6. New York Jets: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple.

10. Buffalo Bills: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

11. New Orleans Saints. Derek Barnett, DE/OLB, Tennessee

12. Cleveland Browns: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

13. Arizona Cardinals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

14. Philadelphia Eagles: Corey Davis, Western Michigan

15. Indianapolis Colts: Cam Robinson, T, Alabama

16. Baltimore Ravens: John Ross, WR, Washington

17. Washington Redskins: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

18. Tennessee Titans: David Njoku, TE, Miami

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

20. Denver Broncos: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

21. Detroit Lions: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

22. Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky

23. New York Giants: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

24. Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

25. Houston Texans: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

26. Seattle Seahawks: Kevin King, CB, Washington

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

28. Dallas Cowboys: Marlon Humphries, CB, Alabama

29. Green Bay Packers: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA

31. Atlanta Falcons: Budda Baker, S, Washington

32. New Orleans Saints: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

 
Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
