Matt Barrows’ 2017 NFL mock draft: It’s anybody’s guess after Browns, 49ers pick

Bee staff writer Matt Barrows projects the first round of Thursday’s NFL draft to be held in front of the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
While the first two picks in 2016 were quarterbacks, this year’s top selections are expected to be defensive line standouts Myles Garrett of Texas A&M and Solomon Thomas of Stanford. The Cleveland Browns are on the clock:
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
3. Chicago Bears: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
6. New York Jets: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
7. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple.
10. Buffalo Bills: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
11. New Orleans Saints. Derek Barnett, DE/OLB, Tennessee
12. Cleveland Browns: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
13. Arizona Cardinals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
14. Philadelphia Eagles: Corey Davis, Western Michigan
15. Indianapolis Colts: Cam Robinson, T, Alabama
16. Baltimore Ravens: John Ross, WR, Washington
17. Washington Redskins: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
18. Tennessee Titans: David Njoku, TE, Miami
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
20. Denver Broncos: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
21. Detroit Lions: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
22. Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky
23. New York Giants: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
24. Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
25. Houston Texans: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
26. Seattle Seahawks: Kevin King, CB, Washington
27. Kansas City Chiefs: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
28. Dallas Cowboys: Marlon Humphries, CB, Alabama
29. Green Bay Packers: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA
31. Atlanta Falcons: Budda Baker, S, Washington
32. New Orleans Saints: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
