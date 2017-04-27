49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

April 27, 2017 8:03 PM

Player draft capsule: 49ers first-round pick Solomon Thomas

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

Solomon Thomas

Selected: No. 3 overall

College: Stanford

Position: Defensive end/defensive tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 273 pounds

Comment: John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have been talking about changing the culture in the 49ers locker room all offseason. Thomas’ selection fits that theme. He’s a tireless worker and team leader who gives the 49ers an element of toughness. He also is particularly good against the run – a good fit on a 49ers team that ranked last in rushing defense last year.

Thomas: “I watched Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner in college. So I tried to see them a little bit more (last year) and they’re great young players on the rise and it’s going to be an honor to learn from them. I love watching hard-nosed football. I love watching NaVorro Bowman and how he plays and some other players. I can’t wait to play with them and learn from them and be under their wing.”

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch 49ers defenders at their first minicamp

Watch 49ers defenders at their first minicamp 0:56

Watch 49ers defenders at their first minicamp
Tom Rathman going into 49ers hall of fame 0:41

Tom Rathman going into 49ers hall of fame
Matt Barrows breaks down how Solomon Thomas fits with 49ers: No. 2 value at No. 3 1:03

Matt Barrows breaks down how Solomon Thomas fits with 49ers: No. 2 value at No. 3

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos