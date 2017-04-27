Player draft capsule: 49ers first-round pick Solomon Thomas

Solomon Thomas
Selected: No. 3 overall
College: Stanford
Position: Defensive end/defensive tackle
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 273 pounds
Comment: John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have been talking about changing the culture in the 49ers locker room all offseason. Thomas’ selection fits that theme. He’s a tireless worker and team leader who gives the 49ers an element of toughness. He also is particularly good against the run – a good fit on a 49ers team that ranked last in rushing defense last year.
Thomas: “I watched Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner in college. So I tried to see them a little bit more (last year) and they’re great young players on the rise and it’s going to be an honor to learn from them. I love watching hard-nosed football. I love watching NaVorro Bowman and how he plays and some other players. I can’t wait to play with them and learn from them and be under their wing.”
