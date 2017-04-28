49ers take press cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon in Round 3

Two years after drafting Arik Armstead in the first round, the 49ers took another Sacramento area product on Friday, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who played at Christian Brothers.
The 49ers envision the 6-3, 200-pound Witherspoon as a press cornerback in their aggressive, new 4-3 defense. A late bloomer who weighed less than 100 pounds as a high school freshman, Witherspoon played only one year of high-school football before going to Sacramento City College and then to the University of Colorado where last year he led the nation with 22 pass breakups.
The 49ers hosted Witherspoon earlier this month.
“They liked my ability to play press (coverage) and get up in your face and be physical, and that’s what they intend to do,” Witherspoon said. He also visited the Seahawks, Saints, Eagles and Colts in the run-up to the draft.
Witherspoon and Armstead, a defensive end, already know each other. Each spent a year at Jesuit High School in Sacramento before transferring elsewhere -- Armstead to Pleasant Grove and Witherspoon to Christian Brothers where he played soccer, basketball and eventually football.
Witherspoon also trained with Armstead under Armstead’s father, Guss, who works with elite basketball players in the area. Guss Armstead said Witherspoon is the rare athlete who could have played at the Division 1 level in four sports. The Toronto Blue Jays remain interested in him as an outfielder.
“He was always like a big brother -- physically and like being an inspiration,” Witherspoon said of Arik Armstead. “I’m just excited to have the opportunity to play next to him. It’s going to be a great place to play.”
Witherspoon said he credits his soccer background -- he was a midfielder through high school -- with the footwork needed at cornerback. He said his sister Alexis, who is five years older, was an excellent soccer player who got him interested in the sport.
“I most thankful for that sport because it gave me the footwork, the body awareness that I now take into football,” Witherspoon said. “Without her, I don’t know if I would have played soccer, if I would have had that urge. So I’m extremely thankful for her.”
Witherspoon weighed 200 pounds when he visited the 49ers and had the most impressive wingspan -- 79 3/8 inches -- of any defensive back in the draft. He noted that he’s still growing, and estimated that he’ll eventually top out at at 210 pounds. Critics noted that while his coverage skills improved over time at Colorado, he was an unwilling tackler who needs to be more physical in that part of his game.
The 49ers selected Witherspoon in the third round with the 66th overall pick. They traded the 67th pick to New Orleans -- who chose Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara -- for a seventh-round pick this year and a second-round selection next year. They already had acquired an extra third rounder in Thursday’s trade with the Bears.
